Kuwait's KRCS Distributes Coupons To Families In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) started distributing coupons to families in need in the West Bank, through Wafaa Capacity Building and Microfinance.

The project mainly targeted Jenin Refugee Camp, which was continuously attacked by the Israeli occupation forces, resulting in difficult economic conditions since October 7.

Director General of Wafaa Mohasen Atawneh said that this project helped provide thousands of Palestinians with necessities during the holy month of Ramadan, expressing his sincere appreciation to Kuwait's Amir, government and people for their continuous support since the beginning of the war. (end)

nq













MENAFN20032024000071011013ID1108000244