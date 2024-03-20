Kuwait FM Receives Libyan Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya met on Wednesday with acting Minister of Planning and Libyan representative on the Board of Trustees of the Arab Planning Institute (API), Mohammad Yousef Al-Zaidani. The two officials reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed various areas of possible cooperation. (end) res

