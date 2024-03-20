Modi, Putin Discuss Bilateral, Regional, Global Issues Of Mutual Concern

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 20 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Wednesday bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Indian Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that this came during a phone call held by Modi with Putin in which he congratulated him on his reelection as Russian President.

"The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come," the statement said.

The statement added that while discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favor of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. (end)

