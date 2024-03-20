Kuwait PM Congratulates Tunisia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Wednesday to the President of Tunisia Kais Saied on his country's national day. (pickup previous) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.