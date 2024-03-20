Jordan Armed Forces Conduct 6 Food Aid Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, conducted Wednesday 6 airdrops of food aid at various locations in the northern Gaza Strip.The operation involved a C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, an aircraft from Egypt, along with two aircraft from the United States, one from Germany, and one from Singapore.Singapore's involvement marks its inaugural participation, showcasing efforts by Jordan to garner wider international support in delivering food aid to residents enduring starvation due to the ongoing Israeli war, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.The Armed Forces affirmed their commitment to ongoing efforts, including the dispatch of humanitarian and medical aid through an air bridge, utilizing aid planes from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, as well as conducting airdrops over the Gaza Strip and organizing ground aid convoys.