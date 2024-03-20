France supports push to curb grain shipments from Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a move that could potentially disrupt trade relations between the European Union and Ukraine, France has thrown its weight behind Poland's push for tighter restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, as reported by Politico. This development comes amidst widespread protests by Polish farmers, highlighting the growing tension surrounding the issue within the European Union.



According to three European Union diplomats cited by Politico, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have reached an agreement to coordinate their positions ahead of critical discussions aimed at finding a resolution to the contentious issue of trade with Ukraine. These negotiations, slated for Tuesday, carry significant implications for both parties involved.



The proposed curbs on Ukrainian grain imports could have significant financial repercussions, with estimates by the European Commission suggesting a potential loss of EUR1.2 billion in trade revenue for Ukraine. Politico's report also suggests that such measures could potentially fracture unity within the European Union regarding support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.



The backdrop to this latest development lies in the temporary lifting of all duties and quotas on Ukrainian goods by the European Commission following Moscow's military incursion into Ukraine. This decision, aimed at facilitating the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets, inadvertently led to an oversupply in Eastern European countries, adversely affecting local markets and livelihoods.



Despite protests from European Union farmers who bore the brunt of the influx of cheap Ukrainian agricultural products, Brussels extended the special trade regime for Ukraine for another year in 2023. This decision was met with further discontent from European farmers, underscoring the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and safeguarding the interests of European Union member states.



Against this backdrop, the European Parliament Trade Committee recently endorsed a proposal to extend the special trade regime for Ukraine until June 2025. However, the final approval of this decision hinges on a session of the European Parliament scheduled for April, underscoring the ongoing debate and negotiation surrounding European Union-Ukraine trade relations.



As France backs Poland's bid to curb Ukrainian grain imports, the broader implications for European Union trade policy and its relationship with Ukraine remain uncertain. The outcome of the upcoming negotiations will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of trade dynamics within the region, with ramifications for all parties involved.

