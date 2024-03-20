3 simple tips for that seamless visa application journey

(MENAFN- VFC Global) Travel has been growing exponentially in the last few years, and 2024 seems to be no different. As we start moving into the summer season, we see increased demand for visas for travel during the Eid break and school holidays. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you plan that summer sujourn.

Plan ahead: As you make your plans, choose your destinations and create those holiday budgets, research the visa requirements for your destination country. Ensure you have all the necessary documents and information ready before submitting your application. Document checklists for each category are available on our website and the websites of the respective Embassies and Consulates.

Check on the timelines: Timelines for visa processing are clearly outlined on the relevant Embassy/Consulate’s official websites. This information is essential in helping you prepare and apply for your visa well in advance. However, it is important to note that during peak travel seasons, such as summer holidays or long weekends, visa processing can take longer than expected. To avoid any delays or last-minute stress, it is recommended that you apply for your visa as early as possible. Schengen countries, for instance, accept applications up to six months ahead of your date of travel. This will give you plenty of time to gather all the necessary documents and ensure that your application is complete and accurate.



Use the right channels: Our Visa Application Centres require applicants to book an appointment in advance. We remind applicants to visit to book their appointments through the official channel, and beware of fraudulent entities posing as VFS Global staff or partners and charging applicants for an appointment or an expedited visa. Appointments are free of cost and can be booked only on . You may have to prepay an approved VFS Global Service fee for select countries.

By following these tips, you can ensure that your visa application process is stress-free and that you are able to enjoy your international travels with ease and peace of mind.

Travellers looking for further comfort and convenience can opt for VFS Global’s premium services, such as Premium Lounge for end-to-end comfort and convenience at the Visa Application Centre, or Visa At Your Doorstep for at-home visa services. Opting for these services does not have any bearing on the processing timeline or outcome of the visa application.

Visit for details.







