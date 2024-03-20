(MENAFN) In a recent statement that has sparked controversy and debate, a member of President Vladimir Zelensky's party suggested that Ukraine might need to embrace dictatorship in order to effectively confront the ongoing conflict with Russia. Sergey Demchenko, an MP, made the assertion during an interview with Novyny.Live news, highlighting the concentration of power in Zelensky's hands and the necessity of strong leadership during times of war.



Demchenko acknowledged that Zelensky has already assumed significant decision-making authority within the government, leading to a situation that he described as "reasonable" but not necessarily indicative of a full-fledged dictatorship. He argued that while dictatorship may have negative connotations for the country and its people, it could potentially serve as a tool to defeat the enemy in times of war.



The notion of Ukraine transitioning towards a dictatorship amidst its conflict with Russia raises profound questions about the balance between security and freedom. The host of the interview proposed the term "democratorship" to describe the current political system, to which Demchenko responded with indifference, emphasizing the practicality of the situation over semantics.



However, Demchenko was quick to point out that the Ukrainian people hold a deep-seated love for freedom and would be reluctant to accept life under a dictator. This sentiment underscores the complexity of the situation, as the country grapples with the need for decisive leadership while also striving to uphold democratic values.



The suggestion of embracing dictatorship comes in the wake of Zelensky's pre-existing measures to crackdown on opposition figures and critical media, ostensibly to combat Russian influence and domestic oligarchs. These actions have raised concerns among observers both domestically and internationally, with some questioning the implications for Ukraine's democratic institutions.



While Demchenko did not explicitly state his personal stance on the matter, his remarks have ignited a broader conversation about Ukraine's path forward in the face of ongoing conflict with Russia. As the country continues to navigate these challenges, the debate over the role of dictatorship versus democracy in ensuring its survival remains at the forefront of political discourse.

