Viu Announces an Enriching Ramadan Slate with Exclusive Premieres and Original Series



- 12 New Series launch in Ramadan with the highly awaited Al Kabeer Awi New Season 8 available only on Viu’s streaming platform

- New Bedouin Original Haraer Al Badiya launch exclusively set for Ramadan

- 8 New and exclusive series across Egyptian, Bedouin, Gulf, Turkish, and Korean genres take centre stage this Ramadan only on Viu



Dubai, UAE – Viu, one of the leading OTT video streaming service in the MENA region, announces its captivating lineup of series for Ramadan 2024. This year’s slate boasts a diverse range of Arabic series, including eagerly awaited exclusives and originals that promise to keep audiences glued to their screens throughout the holy month.



Highlighting the roster is the much-anticipated return of "Al Kabeer Awi Season 8," an Egyptian comedy series that has captured the hearts of millions across the region. Starring the beloved Ahmed Mekki alongside Amina Khalil and Mohamed Sallam, the show continues its satirical exploration of life in rural Egypt, bringing laughter and joy to viewers. This exclusive premiere is expected to be a centerpiece of Ramadan viewing.



Also premiering is "Haq Arab," a gripping suspense/drama series featuring Ahmed Al-Awadi and Elham Chahine. Set in the historic Jamaliya Neighborhood, the story unfolds around Abdrabo, a respected yet feared figure whose life is turned upside down by betrayal. This co-exclusive Egyptian series is set to enthrall audiences with its intense narrative and powerful performances.



From the heart of the desert comes "Haraer Al Badiya," a Bedouin original series that delves into the valor, honor, and justice that are the cornerstone of Bedouin culture. Each episode presents a unique story, offering a modern take on timeless traditions. This exclusive series is poised to captivate viewers with its authentic portrayal of Bedouin life.



The Levant region is represented with three exceptional series, including the drama "Aghmed Aynayk," which tells the poignant story of Jude, a child with Autism, and his journey with Mounis, a man he forms a deep bond with after his mother leaves him. "Al Sadikat" explores the lives of five retired dancers reuniting to face life's challenges, while "Bait Ahli" takes audiences back to 1940s Syria in a tale of love, hate, and revenge. These series, with their compelling narratives and complex characters, are sure to resonate with viewers across the region.



Viu also brings two Gulf series to the forefront, "Suhaila Bent Adim," a drama/mystery set during the British colonial occupation of Kuwait, and "RAMADI," a modern drama that explores the lives and struggles of three sisters. Both series promise to offer unique insights into Gulf culture and history.



Complementing the Arabic offerings, Viu introduces four Arabic dubbed series, including two Turkish dramas, "Three Sisters" and "Stickman," and two Korean dramas, "Twinkling Watermelon" and "My Lovely Liar." These internationally acclaimed series, now available in Arabic, are sure to appeal to a broad audience with their captivating stories and universal themes.



This Ramadan, Viu reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality, diverse content that resonates with viewers across the MENA region. With a mix of exclusives, originals, and dubbed series, Viu's Ramadan slate is designed to cater to the varied tastes of its audience, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy during this special time of year.

