Tech Mahindra Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Retail IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Pune – March 20th, 2024: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group’s Retail IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The PEAK Matrix® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets.



The assessment is based on Everest Group’s annual request for information process for the calendar year 2023, interactions with the leading service providers, customer reference checks, and analysis of the retail IT services market. For the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 24 global IT service providers, with each profile providing a comprehensive representation of service focus, key Intellectual Property (IP)/solutions, domain investments, and case studies in the retail industry.



Sandeep Sharma, Global Practice Head, Retail & CPG, Tech Mahindra, said, “The retail industry is witnessing a transformation as brands embrace advanced technologies to provide out-of-the-box experiences to their customers. At Tech Mahindra, our aim is to be the trusted partner driving this digital transformation and delivering competitive advantage. Our distinction as a leader in Everest Group’s Retail IT Services report is a testament to our commitment to addressing evolving client requirements effectively.”



By leveraging industry expertise along with a deep focus on new-age technologies and a strong partner ecosystem, Tech Mahindra offers end-to-end support to its customers and partners in addressing the dynamic changes and challenges of the retail industry. The organization’s current focus is on smart factories, intelligent supply chains, and personalized phy-gital experiences to enhance value creation. It offers immersive experiences for customers through its stores-of-the-future offer powered by RFID and computer vision for retailers. Tech Mahindra also provides shelf-connected supply chain solution for grocery retailers and uses generative AI for automated content generation, customer experience, pricing, and cost-optimization.



Learn more: Tech Mahindra’s Retail & CPG Business Consulting





MENAFN20032024004885011196ID1108000178