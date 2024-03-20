Trump clues he would expel Prince Harry

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump has implied that Prince Harry could potentially face deportation from the United States if it is discovered that he lied about his drug use on his visa application. Trump's comments came during an interview with Nigel Farage, where he addressed concerns about the Duke of Sussex's admission of past drug use.



During the interview set to air on GB News, Trump was asked if he would grant special privileges to Prince Harry if United States immigration authorities find evidence that he concealed his drug history to enter the country. Trump responded by suggesting that appropriate action would be taken if Harry indeed lied on his visa application.



Farage pressed further, questioning whether "appropriate action" could mean Prince Harry being required to leave America. Trump's response indicated uncertainty, emphasizing the importance of truthfulness on visa applications and expressing surprise that any discrepancies had not been uncovered earlier.



Prince Harry disclosed his history of drug use in his 2023 autobiography, which included cocaine, marijuana, and ayahuasca. United States visa applicants are required to disclose any past drug abuse or addiction.



Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from their roles in the British royal family. In a recent interview, Harry mentioned the possibility of applying for United States citizenship but indicated that it was not a priority for him at the moment.

