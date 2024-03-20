Study shows Viagra can help preventing Alzheimer

(MENAFN) Recent research conducted by the Cleveland Clinic Genome Center has indicated that sildenafil, commonly known as Viagra, might possess properties that could potentially prevent cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease. The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, analyzed real-world patient data from various databases to explore the relationship between sildenafil use and Alzheimer's diagnosis.



The study's findings revealed that individuals who took sildenafil were found to be significantly less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease compared to those who did not. Using artificial intelligence to integrate data from multiple sources, the researchers observed a notable reduction in the likelihood of Alzheimer's among sildenafil users when compared to patients taking other comparator drugs.



Moreover, the research identified specific mechanisms through which sildenafil may exert its potential neuroprotective effects. The drug was found to activate genes in neurons that promote cell growth, improve brain function, and mitigate inflammation, all of which are factors associated with Alzheimer's disease.



Feixiong Cheng, director of the Cleveland Clinic Genome Center, emphasized the significance of these findings, highlighting sildenafil's potential in combating this debilitating neurological condition. These conclusions are consistent with earlier research conducted by University College London, which also suggested a potential link between sildenafil use and a reduced risk of developing dementia among men with erectile dysfunction.



Overall, these studies shed light on the potential therapeutic benefits of sildenafil beyond its traditional uses, offering new insights into the prevention and management of Alzheimer's disease. Further research and clinical trials are warranted to validate these findings and explore the underlying mechanisms in greater detail.

