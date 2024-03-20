NVIDIA declares strategy for AI-generated ‘humanoid robots’

(MENAFN) NVIDIA has revealed an ambitious new AI initiative aimed at developing humanoid robots capable of learning and executing complex tasks by studying human behavior. This groundbreaking project, named GR00T (Generalist Robot 00 Technology), marks a significant step forward in the realm of artificial intelligence and robotics. The company also introduced the Jetson Thor computing platform, specifically designed to power these humanoid robots, along with enhancements to its Isaac robotics platform, including generative AI foundation models and workflow tools.



The GR00T project seeks to equip robots with the ability to comprehend natural language and mimic human movements by observing and learning from human actions. Through this innovative approach, robots are expected to rapidly acquire coordination, dexterity, and various other skills necessary for navigating, adapting to, and interacting with the real world. NVIDIA's vision encompasses a future where humanoid robots seamlessly integrate into various environments, performing a wide range of tasks with efficiency and precision.



During a keynote presentation, NVIDIA's founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, showcased real-life robots utilizing the GR00T platform to accomplish diverse tasks. He demonstrated how these robots can further enhance their capabilities through digital twins in the newly introduced Isaac Lab virtual reality simulation. Huang emphasized that the convergence of enabling technologies is propelling the field of artificial general robotics forward, enabling significant advancements in humanoid robot development.



The partnership between NVIDIA and Agility Robotics, announced by Agility Robotics' co-founder and chief robot officer, Jonathan Hurst, highlights the potential impact of AI advancements on everyday life. Hurst expressed optimism about the role of robots, such as Agility Robotics' Digit, in assisting people across various aspects of daily life. NVIDIA's initiative represents a significant stride towards realizing the potential of AI-powered humanoid robots to revolutionize industries and enhance human experiences in the future.

