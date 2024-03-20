ECB urges banks to abandon Russia

(MENAFN) In a move signaling heightened concerns over the risks associated with operating in Russia amidst ongoing sanctions, the European Central Bank (ECB) has reportedly intensified pressure on lenders to accelerate their departure from the country. Claudia Buch, who assumed the role of chair of the ECB's supervisory arm in January, revealed that her team is actively urging European banks with operations in Russia to exit swiftly, according to the Financial Times.



The directive comes amid a broader trend of foreign banks scaling back their presence in Russia over the past two years, driven primarily by Western sanctions linked to the conflict in Ukraine. While some lenders have already withdrawn from the market, others, including subsidiaries of major Eurozone banks like Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and UniCredit, continue to maintain operations in Russia. These institutions, such as Raiffeisenbank and UniCredit Bank, facilitate essential euro transactions with the country and are deemed systemically important by the Russian central bank.



Despite ongoing pressures, several European banks, including ING, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, OTP Bank, Intesa SanPaolo, and SEB, persist in their activities within Russia. However, Buch highlighted that EU banks have significantly reduced their activities in the country since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. Those that remain have been issued "clear expectations" regarding downsizing strategies and exit plans.



Buch emphasized the prudence of divesting from Russian activities, citing reputational risks associated with operating in a sanctioned environment and the challenges of effectively managing risk under such conditions. The ECB's push underscores the growing apprehension within the European banking sector regarding the complexities and uncertainties surrounding business operations in Russia amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and sanctions.

