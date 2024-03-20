Sweden blames former Iraqi defense minister leader of welfare scam

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, former Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari has been apprehended by Swedish authorities upon his arrival at Stockholm's Arlanda airport. The arrest stems from allegations of welfare fraud, as al-Shammari is accused of unlawfully receiving taxpayer-funded benefits from Sweden while residing and working in Iraq.



The arrest comes after nearly a year and a half of pursuit by Swedish authorities, who issued an arrest warrant in his absence. Public prosecutor Jens Nilsson confirmed the arrest, highlighting the seriousness of the charges against al-Shammari.



The crux of the matter lies in al-Shammari's purported claims for housing and child benefits from Sweden while he was serving as Iraq's defense minister between 2019 and 2020. Despite reportedly moving to Sweden in 2009 with his wife and obtaining dual citizenship in 2015, al-Shammari is alleged to have continued receiving Swedish benefits under a different surname even after returning to Iraq.



Allegations against al-Shammari have raised eyebrows, particularly considering his high-profile position in the Iraqi government and his military background, which included commanding Baghdad's Special Operations Forces. Reports suggesting that he had obtained Swedish citizenship were denied by the Iraqi government upon his appointment as defense chief in 2019.



The case has shed light on Sweden's robust welfare system and generous asylum laws, which have made it an attractive destination for migrants from the Middle East. However, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has criticized previous administrations for what he perceives as an irresponsible immigration policy and failed integration efforts. He has advocated for stricter measures to prevent migrants from outside Europe from accessing welfare benefits in Sweden.



The arrest of Najah al-Shammari underscores the importance of upholding integrity in welfare systems and the need for rigorous oversight to prevent abuse. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of integration policies and the challenges faced by countries with generous social welfare programs in managing immigration and ensuring accountability.

