American Supreme Court permits Texas to detain illegal border crossers

(MENAFN) In a significant decision, the United States Supreme Court has declined an emergency request from President Joe Biden's administration to halt the implementation of a new Texas law that permits law enforcement to arrest illegal migrants crossing into the state from Mexico. The ruling, passed with a 6-3 majority on Tuesday, allows the law, known as SB4, to remain in effect while it faces legal challenges in lower courts as part of a lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).



Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, describing it as a "clearly positive development." However, he acknowledged that the legal battle between Texas and the Biden administration persists. The law is part of Texas's broader efforts, led by Republican-governed states, to address border security concerns amidst a surge in illegal immigration across the United States-Mexico border.



Governor Abbott has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration's approach to border security since taking office in January 2021. He has deployed National Guard troops and state troopers to bolster border security measures, despite calls from the Biden administration to cease such actions, arguing that the federal government has failed in its constitutional duty to protect the states.



SB4 grants state and local law enforcement officers the authority to arrest individuals who unlawfully cross the border into Texas, as well as permitting Texas judges to order their deportation. The Biden administration has contested the law, asserting that border security falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government.



Responding to the Supreme Court's decision, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed strong opposition, stating that SB4 would not only compromise community safety in Texas but also impose additional burdens on law enforcement while causing chaos and confusion at the southern border.



The Supreme Court's ruling on SB4 underscores the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policy and the division of responsibilities between federal and state authorities, highlighting the complexities of addressing border security issues in the United States.

MENAFN20032024000045015687ID1108000130