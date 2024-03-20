No Decision Yet On BJP-BJD Alliance: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Bhubaneswar, March 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that no decision has been taken yet on the issue of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha.

"No decision on an alliance has been taken yet. The party president will take the final call. However, it is certain that we are going to significantly increase our strength in Odisha. Our workers feel and accept the love and affection of the people of Odisha towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Home Minister said while responding to a question on the issue of alliance during a programme in Delhi.

The Union Minister also said that the BJP's tally in the Lok Sabha seats in Odisha as well as state Assembly will increase several times more than what is being predicted by political observers.

"If an alliance happens, then we will contest elections as partners under the leadership of (Odisha Chief Minister) Naveen Patnaik. If we have to fight alone, then we will contest to form the government," Home Minister Amit Shah added.

Notably, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's close aide and 5T Chairman, V.K. Pandian had earlier said that both parties (BJP and BJD) are in talks about an alliance.