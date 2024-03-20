IOC unveils Russian athlete share for Paris Olympics in 2024

(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has unveiled the allocation of athlete slots for Russian and Belarusian competitors set to participate in the upcoming Summer Games in Paris. As of March 19, reports indicate that twelve Russian athletes and seven Belarusian athletes have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games. However, they will only be permitted to compete as neutral athletes, in accordance with IOC regulations.



According to James Macleod, the IOC's Director for Relations with National Olympic Committees, the maximum number of Russian athletes eligible for the 2024 Olympics is capped at 55, while Belarus is limited to sending 28 athletes. Notably, neutral athletes from both countries will be prohibited from participating in the opening ceremony, with a decision regarding their involvement in the closing ceremony to be determined later.



Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) from Russia and Belarus will not be included in the parade of delegations and teams during the opening ceremony, as they are considered individual participants. However, they will be granted the opportunity to observe the event.



The IOC's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag follows the organization's reconsideration of a blanket ban imposed in response to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Last year, the IOC revised its stance, permitting individuals, but not teams, to participate provided they adhere to strict conditions, including disassociation from military affiliations or support for the conflict.



Russian President Vladimir Putin previously criticized the original ban, warning of its potential to undermine the Olympic movement. He emphasized the principle that sports should remain apolitical, advocating for the separation of sport from geopolitical tensions.



As preparations for the Paris Olympics progress, the participation of neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus underscores the complex interplay between sports diplomacy and international relations, raising questions about the role of neutrality in maintaining the integrity of the Olympic Games.

