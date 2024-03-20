Pentagon chief declares state of danger regarding Ukraine`s survival

(MENAFN) During a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a stark warning about Ukraine's precarious situation, stating that the country's very survival is in jeopardy unless the West provides additional military aid. This dire assessment comes amidst escalating tensions in Eastern Europe and represents a call to action for Western nations to bolster their support for Ukraine's defense efforts.



Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Austin emphasized the critical importance of maintaining a steady flow of weapons, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine, characterizing it as a matter of both survival and sovereignty for the embattled nation. He underscored the impact of Western assistance on America's own security interests, highlighting the interconnectedness of global security dynamics.



Despite the urgent need for increased military aid, Austin did not outline specific plans for how the United States intends to support Ukraine without additional funding. The proposed bill that would allocate over USD60 billion in assistance to Kiev remains stalled in the United States House of Representatives, prolonging the delay in providing crucial support to Ukraine.



The consequences of United States "inaction" were further underscored by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who lamented Ukraine's loss of ground on the battlefield due to a lack of adequate support. Efforts by President Joe Biden to pressure Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson into approving the Ukraine funding have thus far been unsuccessful, exacerbating the urgency of the situation.



In the aftermath of the Ramstein meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a substantial aid package of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine worth EUR500 million (USD543 million). However, with Washington having nearly depleted its congressionally approved funding for Kiev, the Pentagon has requested at least USD6.5 billion to replenish its own dwindling stockpiles.



Despite ongoing challenges, there are signs of incremental progress, with the White House recently announcing the allocation of a USD300 million package of ammunition from Pentagon savings to support Ukraine. However, this temporary solution underscores the need for sustained and substantial Western support to ensure Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the face of mounting threats.

