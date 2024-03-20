Germany declares EUR500 million army assistance bundle for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Germany has announced a EUR500 million military aid package, including weapons and ammunition, to support Kiev in its ongoing conflict with Russia-backed separatists. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius unveiled the aid package at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group held at Ramstein Air Base.



Despite facing domestic challenges such as shortages of manpower and ammunition, Berlin has reaffirmed its commitment to providing substantial military assistance to Ukraine, with a total expenditure of EUR7 billion earmarked for this purpose in the current year. Pistorius emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that deliveries of the aid package, which includes 10,000 artillery shells from Bundeswehr stocks, will commence immediately.



Additionally, Germany will supply 100 infantry vehicles and 100 unarmored vehicles as part of the aid package. Pistorius also announced plans to procure an additional 180,000 shells from non-European Union suppliers, in collaboration with the Czech Republic, along with another 100,000 shells directly from defense contractors.



Germany's contribution underscores its position as one of Ukraine's key Western allies, second only to the United States in terms of military support. According to data compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany has provided Ukraine with EUR22 billion in assistance to date, including EUR17.7 billion in military aid. When considering aid channeled through the European Union, Germany's total contribution to Ukraine reaches EUR28 billion.



The announcement of the aid package comes in the wake of a "long-term" security pact signed between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Under the terms of the agreement, Germany has committed to providing an additional EUR7 billion in military aid this year, with continued support pledged over the next decade.



The decision reflects Germany's recognition of the strategic importance of supporting Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. As the conflict in Eastern Ukraine continues to escalate, Germany's substantial military assistance aims to provide crucial support to Ukraine in confronting external threats and safeguarding regional stability.

