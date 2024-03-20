Ukraine asks from Australia to censor ‘pro-Putin’ documentary film

(MENAFN) Tensions have escalated between Ukraine and Australia following the broadcast of a documentary titled 'Ukraine's War: The Other Side' by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Ukrainian Ambassador to Canberra, Vasily Myroshnychenko, has demanded a meeting with ABC management, expressing vehement dissatisfaction with the program's content.



The documentary, crafted by British filmmaker Sean Langan, delves into the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region, offering perspectives from Russian soldiers and civilians. However, Ambassador Myroshnychenko condemned the documentary as "the journalistic equivalent of a bowl of vomit," accusing it of perpetuating "blatant lies, historical distortions, racist claims, and propaganda narratives emanating from the Kremlin."



Ambassador Myroshnychenko further lambasted the ABC for airing what he deemed as "total garbage," contending that the documentary serves the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin. His sentiments were echoed by the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO), which denounced the film for allegedly featuring "gross lies, hate, and genocidal intentions," causing distress among viewers.



The AFUO specifically criticized filmmaker Sean Langan for allegedly fraternizing with Russian soldiers, conducting unchallenged interviews, and portraying a biased narrative sympathetic to the Russian perspective. In response to the outcry, Ambassador Myroshnychenko demanded a meeting with ABC management to address what he perceives as a pro-Putin and pro-violence propaganda piece.



Australia's Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, reportedly forwarded Ambassador Myroshnychenko's request to the ABC, sparking a debate over freedom of speech and the responsibility of media outlets to present balanced perspectives on contentious issues.



In defense of its decision to air the documentary, the ABC has asserted that the program contributes to a deeper understanding of the conflict in Ukraine. The broadcaster maintains that the documentary offers valuable insights into the complexities of the situation, despite vehement objections from Ukrainian officials and organizations.

As tensions simmer between Ukraine and Australia, the controversy surrounding the documentary underscores the challenges faced by media organizations in navigating sensitive geopolitical issues while upholding journalistic integrity and freedom of expression.

