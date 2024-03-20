Musk explains why he uses ketamine

(MENAFN) Renowned entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has shed light on his personal struggle with depression, revealing that he turns to ketamine as a means to combat negative mental states. Musk's candid disclosure, made during an interview with broadcaster Don Lemon on X (formerly Twitter), comes amid longstanding accusations from critics regarding his alleged substance abuse.



During the interview, Lemon broached the topic of Musk's potential consumption of drugs or alcohol before making controversial social media posts. Musk clarified that aside from a single instance of marijuana use during a podcast appearance with Joe Rogan in 2018, he refrains from recreational drugs. However, he elucidated on his prescribed use of ketamine, a Schedule III controlled substance in the United States.



Musk attributed his ketamine usage to moments of experiencing a "negative chemical state" in his brain akin to depression, unrelated to external factors. He described ketamine as a tool to alleviate these episodes and shift his mindset towards a more positive outlook.



Scientific research increasingly supports the therapeutic potential of ketamine, traditionally used as a veterinary anesthetic, in treating depression and various psychiatric conditions as an alternative to conventional antidepressants like SSRIs. Musk highlighted its efficacy and cited his adherence to a regimen prescribed by a licensed medical professional.



Addressing concerns of potential substance abuse, Musk emphasized moderation and responsibility in his ketamine usage, asserting that excessive consumption would hinder his ability to maintain productivity. Given his demanding schedule, characterized by extensive work hours, Musk underscored the necessity of remaining mentally sharp and focused.



Musk's candid revelation offers insight into his personal struggles and coping mechanisms, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of mental health management. While his openness may challenge perceptions and foster dialogue about mental well-being, it also underscores the ongoing scrutiny faced by public figures regarding their personal choices and behaviors.

