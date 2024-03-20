(MENAFN) The mayor of Talant commune in Cote-d’Or, southern France, Fabian Ruinet, has taken decisive action by suspending his deputy, Cyril Gaucher, following revelations of Gaucher's involvement as an international observer in the recent Russian presidential election. Gaucher, who holds responsibilities in public services, urban and rural planning, and digital technologies, traveled to Moscow to oversee the election process, which took place from March 15 to 17.



In a statement posted on Facebook, Mayor Ruinet expressed his dismay upon learning of Gaucher's involvement, particularly alleging that Gaucher was directly "appointed by the Kremlin," citing information from multiple sources. Ruinet vehemently opposed what he characterized as collusion between Gaucher and Russian authorities, leading to Gaucher's immediate suspension from his duties.



Gaucher's affiliation with the Russian electoral process has drawn sharp criticism, with Mayor Ruinet questioning the legitimacy of Gaucher's role as an observer, especially in light of the absence of significant opposition representation in the election. Ruinet asserted that Gaucher's actions contradict the values of the French Republic, prompting his suspension pending further investigation upon Gaucher's return to France.



In response to the controversy, Gaucher's political party, Les Republicains (LR), has distanced itself from his actions and is contemplating his expulsion. François-Xavier Dugourd, LR's leader, expressed bewilderment at Gaucher's endorsement of the Russian electoral process, emphasizing that it contradicts the party's stance. The discrepancy between Gaucher's actions and the party's principles has led to considerations of severing ties with him.



The suspension of Cyril Gaucher underscores the sensitivity surrounding international involvement in foreign elections and the repercussions for elected officials who engage in such activities without proper authorization or alignment with their party's values. As the situation unfolds, questions linger about the extent of Gaucher's involvement and the potential implications for his political career and party affiliation.

MENAFN20032024000045015687ID1108000060