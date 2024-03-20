Google confronts heavy fine from French watchdog in news payment disagreement

(MENAFN) In the latest development in a longstanding dispute over payments to French publishers for news content, France's competition watchdog has levied a substantial fine against Google. The French Competition Authority announced a penalty of 250 million euros (USD272 million), citing Google's failure to fulfill certain commitments outlined in a negotiation framework. This fine underscores the ongoing tension between tech giants and news publishers, particularly in the realm of content compensation.



The dispute forms part of a broader global and EU-wide initiative to compel technology companies like Google to adequately compensate news publishers for the use of their content. This effort gained momentum following a 2020 court ruling that upheld an order mandating payments under the 2019 European Union copyright directive. As a result, Google was obligated to engage in negotiations with French publishers.



Google's decision to settle the fine was accompanied by a blog post asserting its commitment to moving forward from the dispute. However, the company expressed dissatisfaction with the size of the fine, which it believes is disproportionate to the issues raised by the French watchdog. Google also contends that the penalty fails to fully acknowledge its efforts to address and resolve concerns throughout the negotiation process.



France's adoption of the copyright directive marked a significant milestone within the European Union, becoming the first among the bloc's 27 nations to implement a framework facilitating licensing agreements between publishers and online platforms. This directive aims to establish a structured approach for publishers and news organizations to secure fair compensation from digital platforms for the utilization of their content.

