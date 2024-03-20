Parliament Set To Deliberate General Pardon Bill

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra) - The Parliamentary Legal Committee, led by Ghazi Thanibat, affirmed its meticulous approach in scrutinizing the proposed general pardon legislation.Following directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday, the government was instructed to draft a comprehensive pardon law, marking the 25th anniversary of His Majesty's accession to the throne and assumption of constitutional duties.Simultaneously, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (Legal and Administrative) convened to review amendments to the 2024 Amman Municipality Law.Thanibat, overseeing the committee, confirmed the approval of the draft municipality law's provisions after necessary revisions were made.The proposed amendments aim to enhance urban planning in Amman, ensuring its alignment with contemporary standards while streamlining procedures concerning zoning, development, property ownership, and entitlements.