Israeli Forces Arrest 30 Palestinians In West Bank

Ramallah, March 20 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces initiated a sweeping arrest campaign on Wednesday, apprehending 30 Palestinians from various areas across the occupied West Bank, including a woman, a child, and individuals previously detained.Primarily focused in Hebron, the arrest operations extended to Jericho, Tulkarm, Nablus, Ramallah, and Jerusalem, as outlined in a joint statement released by the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners' Authority alongside the Palestinian Prisoners Society.The statement highlighted the ongoing pattern of arrests, accompanied by aggressive raids, torture, severe physical assaults, and intimidation tactics targeting detainees and their families.Additionally, it underscored the occupation forces' engagement in field investigations, as well as acts of sabotage, destruction of Palestinian residences, and confiscation of assets and vehicles.The total tally since October 7, 2023, has reached approximately 7,700 individuals apprehended. This figure includes those apprehended from their homes, intercepted at military checkpoints, coerced into surrendering under duress, and individuals held captive.