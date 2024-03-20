ASE Closes Trading At JD3.6 Million

Amman, March 20 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Wednesday's trading session with approximately 3.1 million shares changing hands across 1,665 transactions, amounting to a total trading value of around JD3.6 million.The stock index saw a slight decrease, settling at 2,492 points, marking a 0.29 percent decline compared to the previous session's close.Analyzing the performance of individual stocks, it was observed that 35 companies experienced a dip in their share prices, while shares of 13 companies recorded an upswing. Meanwhile, the share prices of 41 other companies remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.