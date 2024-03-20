Tamil Superstar Late Vijayakanth’S Son Files Nomination From Virudhunagar Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 20 (IANS) Tamil superstar and former Opposition leader of Tamil Nadu, late Vijayakanth's son filed his nomination papers from Virudhunagar constituency on a Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) ticket.

Vijayakanth's son Vijay Prabhakaran filed his nomination on Wednesday. His mother and party General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth was also present on the occasion.

It may be recalled that both the AIADMK and the BJP were in hectic parleys with the DMDK for an alliance.

The DMDK on Wednesday entered into an alliance with the AIADMK and as per the tie-up, the DMDK will be allocated five Lok Sabha seats.

With a 33 per cent vote share in the 2021 Assembly polls, the AIADMK still has solid backing across Tamil Nadu, while the DMDK has its own pockets of influence in several seats in Southern Tamil Nadu.

R Rama Pandyan, political analyst and social activist based out of Madurai told IANS,“The AIADMK is a political party which has great influence across Tamil Nadu. The selection of Vijay Prabhakaran from Virudhunagar is after a deep study of the constituency and also the fact that the DMDK has its own influence in the region as a whole.”