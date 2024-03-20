Russian Shelling Of Dnipropetrovsk Region: Number Of Those Injured Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in the nighttime Russian shelling of the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to six.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the updated information, six people were wounded in the overnight attack in the Synelnykove district, five of them are in hospital. Among the victims are a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," he wrote.

Lysak added that five private houses were destroyed by the shelling. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

In addition, the enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery in the morning. A shop and utility company, housing, outbuildings, and cars were damaged in the town.

"A 27-year-old man was injured. He is now being treated at home," the regional governor added.

As reported by Ukrinform, a family was injured in the Russian shelling of the Synelnykove district: a brother and sister and their parents. All were hospitalized, the woman is in serious condition.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA