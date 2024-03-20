Shmyhal, Borrell Discuss Key Priorities Ahead Of EU-Ukraine Association Council Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell have discussed Ukraine's key priorities in Brussels ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian government said this in a post on Telegram .

The parties discussed further military assistance, including within the framework of the European Peace Facility (EPF) and the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS).

Shmyhal thanked for the additional EUR 5 billion in military support for Ukraine.

In addition, Shmyhal and Borrell discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

Separately, they spoke about Ukraine's Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister and the EU High Representative discussed the adoption of the negotiation framework and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"We expect fruitful meetings of the Association Council," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, which will consider the most important areas of bilateral relations in the context of the fight against Russian aggression and the continuation of reforms on Ukraine's path towards EU membership, will take place on Wednesday, March 20, in Brussels.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram