Russians Fire At Car With Civilians In Kherson Region, Killing Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a car with civilians in the Kherson community, killing two men.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Russian troops attacked cars with civilians in the Kherson community," the post says.
It happened on the road between the settlements of Sadove and Antonivka.
According to preliminary information, two men were killed in the shelling. They were about 40 years old.
As reported, a man was injured in the Kherson region as a result of a drone attack.
