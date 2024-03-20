Ukrainian Drones Attack Russia's Engels Air Base - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked the Engels Air Base in Russia's Saratov region with drones on the night of March 19-20.

A source in Ukrainian special services told this to Ukrinform.

"This was the planned work of the Main Intelligence Directorate," the source told the agency.

The Telegram channel SHOT reported explosions in Engels early on March 20.

Roman Busargin, the governor of the Saratov region, announced that drones had allegedly been downed over the city.

Earlier reports said that drones of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked three plants in Russia's Samara region on the night of March 15-16.