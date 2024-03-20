Umerov, Austin Discuss Planning Of Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed in detail the planning of Ukraine's defense needs.

Umerov announced this on Facebook following negotiations with U.S. partners in Germany, Ukrinform reports.

"In the last two days, I spent several hours in discussions with our U.S. partners, and engaged extensively with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a bilateral format. We had a detailed conversation on the planning of Ukraine's defense needs. Thank you for your strong support, as we work toward victory!" Umerov wrote.

The 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the U.S. military's Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19. Defense ministers and senior military officials from about 50 countries took part in the meeting.

Photo: Umerov / Facebook