Not Taking Polls Lightly, Ready For The Test: Omar

The NC does not take any elections lightly and is preparing for Lok Sabha elections, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

“No elections are easy to win. There are different situations in each election. This time the entire might of the Centre is busy trying to defeat us. In earlier elections, guns were used. The NC has been the biggest target of militancy. We have contested elections in most trying times whether it was in 1996, or when I contested my elections in 1998 and 1999 in the face of strong boycott calls,” he told reporters while leaving the party office here.

“We don't take any elections lightly, we are making our preparations and we hope to win,” he added.

Asked about a third front of local parties coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said it does not make much of a difference as such attempts have been made in the past as well.

“We have seen such tie-ups earlier also when all the parties came together against Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in 1977. The result is known to everyone. So, whether it is a B team or C team, it does not matter. The sooner they make an announcement about it the better. We are ready for this test,” he added.

Abdullah was reacting to speculation that DPAP of Ghulam Nabi Azad might tie up with Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari.

