White House reveals USD20B support package for Intel to tackle China's chip dominance

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at countering China's supremacy in the electronic chip sector, the White House unveiled a substantial package totaling approximately USD20 billion in grants and loans to bolster Intel's chip production capabilities. This announcement marks the largest contribution from President Joe Biden's administration towards addressing the strategic challenge posed by China in this critical industry.



President Biden disclosed the details of this package during an election tour in Arizona, strategically chosen to underscore his administration's commitment to advancing key legislative initiatives in states poised to be pivotal battlegrounds in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for November. Arizona, situated in the southwest of the United States, emerged as one of the most fiercely contested states during the 2020 elections. Democrat Biden secured victory over his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, by a narrow margin of just 10,457 votes, highlighting the state's significance in shaping the electoral landscape.



In a statement issued by the White House, it was revealed that the Department of Commerce has reached a preliminary agreement with Intel, outlining a comprehensive support package. This package includes USD8.5 billion in direct financing and an additional USD11 billion in loans, underscoring the government's commitment to bolstering domestic semiconductor production capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign sources, particularly China. This initiative is part of the broader strategy to fortify America's technological competitiveness and safeguard its strategic interests in the global semiconductor market.

