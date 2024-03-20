South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Talks About His Bowling Addiction

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 20 (IANS) South Korean star Kim Soo Hyu spoke about his past obsession with bowling, and painted a vivid picture of his daily routine.

He shared: "Before, I would hit the gym, eat, I'd head to the bowling alley, and stay there all day. Sometimes, I'd emerge at 6 or 7 in the morning, grab a bite, then head straight back to bowl. This cycle repeated itself, with gym sessions squeezed in between."

Soo Hyu, Kim Ji Won, and Park Sung Hoon made the revelation during a chat show called 'TEO Universe', reports allkpop.

However, he revealed that he has since put an end to this lifestyle.

Reflecting on his bowling phase, Soo Hyun shared that he was a little devastated because he“poured out (affection).”

“At that time, I also developed calluses and even faced epilepsy issues, which made washing my face painful."

Soo Hyun has found solace in golf.

He said: "I couldn't pursue it while filming, but now I enjoy golfing, especially with Jung Hae In. We often hit the golf course together and unwind with a drink afterward."