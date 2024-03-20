Oil prices fall amid stronger dollar and market uncertainty

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil prices experienced a decline influenced by the appreciation of the dollar, dampening investor sentiment, particularly following the recent surge in both benchmark crude oils to multi-month highs. Brent crude futures for May delivery dipped by 28 cents, equivalent to 0.3 percent, reaching USD87.10 per barrel by 08:00 GMT. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April delivery, set to expire at today's settlement, saw a decrease of 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, reaching USD83 per barrel.



The consecutive strengthening of the dollar for the fifth consecutive session, buoyed by robust economic data from the United States, had a pronounced impact on Asian buyers' sentiment. The stronger dollar rendered oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, consequently dampening demand.



Market participants are on edge as they await the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement later in the day, seeking insights into the trajectory of interest rates for the remainder of the year. This uncertainty surrounding monetary policy adds to the prevailing cautiousness in the market.



During the previous session, both crude oil benchmarks reached their highest levels since late October at settlement, against the backdrop of escalating tensions in Ukraine and their potential ramifications on global oil supplies. Traders continue to monitor the evolving geopolitical landscape, weighing the impact of recent attacks on Russian refineries in Ukraine on the stability of oil markets.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999866