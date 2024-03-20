Dubai Stock Exchange plans to sell large stake in Nasdaq to strengthen capital structure

(MENAFN) Borsa Dubai, the largest shareholder of Nasdaq, has announced its intention to divest nearly a third of its stake in the exchange operator. This strategic move is part of a broader initiative aimed at fortifying the capital structure and augmenting liquidity within the Dubai Stock Exchange Group. The Dubai Stock Exchange intends to offer the shares at a price range of USD58 to USD60 per share, with the objective of raising up to USD1.6 billion through the sale. Despite the divestment, it is anticipated that the Dubai Stock Exchange will retain ownership of more than 10 percent of Nasdaq shares.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Dubai Stock Exchange would retain the opportunity to nominate a candidate to the Nasdaq board of directors, contingent upon maintaining a minimum ownership threshold of 10 percent of the company's shares. Additionally, subscribers will have the option to acquire up to 4 million additional Nasdaq shares, further augmenting the potential proceeds from the sale.



The history between the Dubai Stock Exchange and Nasdaq dates back to 2008 when the former acquired a stake in Nasdaq as part of a larger transaction involving the merger of Nasdaq with the Swedish company OMX (OMX AB). This strategic partnership was further solidified in 2017 with the signing of an agreement aimed at bolstering the technological infrastructure of the Dubai Stock Exchanges and enhancing trading practices.



As Borsa Dubai embarks on this divestment journey, the market eagerly awaits the outcome of the share offering and its implications for both the Dubai Stock Exchange Group and Nasdaq. This strategic move underscores Borsa Dubai's commitment to optimizing its capital structure and unlocking value for its stakeholders amidst evolving market dynamics.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999865