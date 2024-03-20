Japanese yen reaches lowest level against euro since 2008 amid Bank of Japan monetary policy speculation

(MENAFN) The Japanese yen experienced a significant downturn, reaching its lowest levels against the euro since 2008, driven by market speculation surrounding the Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance. Despite the recent cessation of its negative interest rate policy, there is widespread anticipation that the Bank of Japan will maintain accommodative measures, contributing to continued pressure on the yen in the foreseeable future.



The yen witnessed a notable decline of nearly 0.3 percent against the euro, reaching 164.35, before experiencing a slight rebound. Concurrently, its depreciation against the US dollar persisted, reaching levels unseen since 1990, marking a cumulative loss of approximately 7 percent for the year. This downward trend is attributed to the prevailing belief that the yen will face ongoing challenges, particularly in light of Japan's comparatively lower yields compared to other nations, notably the United States.



Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's affirmation of maintaining flexible financial conditions further fueled speculations of continued yen depreciation. TD Securities strategist Alex Lu highlighted the yen's weak performance, suggesting that markets interpret the Bank of Japan's recent decision as a cautious approach towards interest rate adjustments, thereby reinforcing expectations of further depreciation, potentially leading to a euro-yen breakout.



Prior to the Bank of Japan's decision, there were anticipations of a possible end to negative interest rates. However, the current outlook remains uncertain regarding the duration of yen depreciation, leading to a division among investors regarding the timing of any future rate hikes. As the market continues to digest these developments, the trajectory of the Japanese yen against major currencies remains subject to ongoing speculation and uncertainty.

