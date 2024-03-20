US prolongs prohibition on UNRWA funding as aid advocates seek compensation

(MENAFN) In a recent development, leaders of the US Congress and the White House have reportedly reached an agreement on a proposed legislation extending the prohibition on US funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) until March 2025, as per sources cited by Reuters. This decision comes in the wake of actions taken by the administration of US President Joe Biden in January, wherein funding for the agency was halted subsequent to allegations made by Israel. The accusation implicated 12 out of UNRWA's 13,000 employees in Gaza for their alleged involvement in Hamas activities on October 7.



Last month, the US Senate passed legislation as part of a comprehensive $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which included provisions to cease funding for UNRWA. However, this legislation awaits approval by the House of Representatives. Despite the freeze in funding, advocates for aid are vigorously lobbying for the restoration of support to UNRWA, particularly amidst the pressing humanitarian crisis threatening Gaza with famine.



Sources indicate that funding for UNRWA will remain suspended for a year, with discussions on alternative measures to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza set to take place after the legislation is officially published. The decision underscores the ongoing debate surrounding US involvement in supporting UNRWA amidst geopolitical tensions and humanitarian challenges in the region.

