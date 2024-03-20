Financial markets await insights from US Federal Reserve meeting

(MENAFN) As the US Federal Reserve Board of Directors prepares to convene this evening, Wednesday, financial markets are eagerly awaiting the outcomes of this pivotal gathering. Despite overwhelmingly high expectations for interest rates to remain stable, hovering above 99 percent, market participants are keenly focused on several key aspects. One such aspect is the Federal Reserve's stance on "neutral rates," currently set at 2.5 percent, which holds significance in guiding monetary policy decisions.



Additionally, market attention is drawn towards the Federal Reserve's directives concerning the size of its budget. With the bank gradually reducing its budget, which has swelled to USD7.5 trillion since 2022, at a rate of USD95 billion per month, investors are eager to discern the trajectory of this fiscal adjustment. While no substantial policy shifts are anticipated from the central bank, the economic forecasts presented and remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell are poised to command considerable interest and scrutiny.



Compounding market intrigue are insights gleaned from the CME Fed Watch tool, indicating that 59 percent of traders anticipate the initiation of a monetary policy easing cycle by the US Central Bank in June. This percentage notably marks a sharp decline from prior expectations, signaling evolving sentiment and potentially influencing market dynamics moving forward. As the Federal Reserve's deliberations unfold, the attention of financial markets remains fixated on the nuanced cues and signals emanating from this crucial meeting.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999862