Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development plans amendments to flexible work, freelance system

(MENAFN) According to a report by Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia is poised to introduce revisions to the flexible work and self-employment system in the coming week or shortly after Eid al-Fitr. The proposed amendments are aimed at broadening the reach of beneficiaries under the flexible and self-employment framework, as outlined by official data from the Ministry. This data reveals that by the end of the first half of 2023, the number of self-employment documents had surpassed 2.3 million, alongside 377,000 flexible work contracts and 115,000 individuals engaged in remote employment.



The envisioned changes by the Ministry seek to enhance opportunities for flexible employment among job seekers, with a specific focus on facilitating their entry into the labor market while fostering skill development. Concurrently, the Ministry aims to diminish the reliance on expatriate workers and bolster national participation rates in the labor force, thereby contributing to a reduction in unemployment figures.



Through the implementation of the self-employment system, the Ministry endeavors to harness the potential of the workforce by empowering individuals in pursuit of income-generating avenues. By providing a conducive environment for self-employed workers to enhance their skills and expertise, the Ministry aims to foster sustainable and productive employment opportunities. The overarching objective is to cultivate a labor market that promotes stability and prosperity, aligning with Saudi Arabia's broader socio-economic development goals.

