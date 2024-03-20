Gangster Ashok Mahto Takes The Blessings Of Lalu Prasad After Marriage

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 20 (IANS): Dreaded gangster Ashok Mahto tied the knot with a 46 year old woman at the age of 62 in Patna on Tuesday. After the marriage, the newly wedded couple took the blessings of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Sources said that he got married to fulfil his political ambitions by fielding his wife in the poll fray from the Munger Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Ashok Mahto tied the knot with Anita Kumari of Lakhisarai district in a temple at Karota village in Patna district on Tuesday. A day after the marriage, Mahto and his wife reached the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and took the blessings of her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday.

“I came here to take the blessings of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He blessed us for a long life,” Mahto said.

Ashok Mahto was a dreaded gangster in Bihar's Nawada region. He was also involved in the Nawada jail break incident. Recently a web series called“Khaki the Bihar Chapter” released on Netflix. It was based on the life of Bihar cadre IPS officer Amit Lodha and the main villain in this web series was based on the life of Mahto.

Ashok Mahto recently met Lalu Prasad and expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha election from Munger. As he is a convicted person, a senior RJD leader advised him to get married and field his wife in the election.

When asked the name of the person who suggested this to him, Mahto refused to comment

“If the people of Bihar would bless us, we will definitely contest the election,” Mahto said. He is planning to field his wife against former JD-U chief Lallan Singh

He was released from jail last year and a number of criminal cases against him are currently underway in the courts.