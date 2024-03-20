Digital Asset Association warns of cryptocurrency risks amid market downturn

(MENAFN) Digital currencies experienced a collective downturn in trading on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with Bitcoin notably witnessing a decline of approximately 14 percent over the past week. Amidst this market turbulence, the Digital Assets Association of Thailand issued a cautionary advisory to Thai users regarding the escalating risks associated with the recent surge in cryptocurrency prices. The association, comprising a network of blockchain technology proponents, is dedicated to enlightening citizens in Thailand about the potential downsides and hazards of the cryptocurrency asset bubble.



Supakrit Ponsat, the director of the association and founder of the Bitcast trading platform, highlighted the growing concerns surrounding the disparity between the rising values of cryptocurrencies and the comparatively stagnant costs associated with stealing them. This disjuncture, Ponsat emphasized, could potentially attract increased attention from hackers and cybercriminals, prompting a surge in hacking operations targeting cryptocurrency holders.



These warnings stem from Thailand's previous encounters with significant losses in the cryptocurrency market due to hacking incidents last year, amounting to a staggering 867 billion baht (equivalent to USD24.2 billion). As Bitcoin experienced a decline of 5.93 percent during the trading day on Wednesday, dropping to USD61,425, the cautionary stance of the Digital Assets Association of Thailand underscores the imperative for heightened vigilance and awareness among cryptocurrency investors amidst the current market fluctuations.

