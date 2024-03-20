(MENAFN) The Chinese Foreign Affairs Office in Hong Kong issued a statement on Wednesday, rebuking the British government's criticism of the city's new national security law and attributing it to what it termed a "deep-rooted colonizer mentality." This response follows the unanimous approval of the new national security law by the Hong Kong Parliament on Tuesday, which includes severe penalties such as life imprisonment for offenses like rebellion, espionage, and sabotage. The law has sparked concerns in Western countries, including Britain, regarding its potential impact on rights and freedoms in the former British colony.



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed apprehension over the law, asserting that it could undermine Hong Kong's commitment to its international obligations and jeopardize the rights and freedoms of its residents. In response, the Chinese Foreign Affairs Commissioner in Hong Kong criticized Britain, accusing it of hypocrisy and double standards, particularly in reference to its own national security laws. The commissioner's statement on Wednesday denounced Britain's comments as inflammatory and irresponsible, attributing them to what it perceived as an entrenched mentality of colonization and preaching.



The exchange of criticisms between China and Britain underscores the heightened tensions surrounding Hong Kong's political situation and the divergent perspectives on issues of sovereignty, governance, and human rights. China's accusation of a "colonizer mentality" reflects its perspective on historical legacies and power dynamics, while Britain's concerns reflect broader international anxieties about the erosion of democratic norms and freedoms in Hong Kong. The clash highlights the complexities of the relationship between Hong Kong, China, and Britain, as well as the challenges inherent in navigating the competing interests and ideologies at play in the region.

