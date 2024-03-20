U.S. Secretary of State Blinken revisits Middle East for ceasefire initiatives, humanitarian aid talks

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is embarking on his sixth visit to the Middle East since the eruption of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. His primary objective is to facilitate discussions aimed at securing a temporary cessation of hostilities and negotiating the release of hostages held by the Hamas movement. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced in a statement that Blinken will engage in talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah and Cairo, focusing on ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt and Qatar. These efforts are crucial in light of previous challenging negotiations that did not yield a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.



The discussions will also address efforts to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where the conflict has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation. Talks on a ceasefire are set to resume in Qatar this week, with hopes that progress can be made towards alleviating the suffering endured by the residents of the Gaza Strip. Blinken reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting post-conflict redevelopment efforts in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of addressing governance and security arrangements for long-term stability in the region.



Blinken highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagements with Arab partners since January, underscoring the significance of continued dialogue in pursuit of a lasting regional peace framework. These discussions are part of broader efforts to establish a structure conducive to sustainable peace and stability in the Middle East. At a press conference in Manila, Blinken affirmed the United States' dedication to advancing these goals and reiterated the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the complex challenges facing the region.

