UN Secretary-General raises alarm on climate change crisis

(MENAFN) António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivered a sobering message on Tuesday, cautioning that climate change indicators are poised to reach unprecedented levels in 2023, pushing the planet perilously close to the "brink of the abyss." Despite this dire outlook, Guterres emphasized that there remains a window of opportunity to take action and "save" the Earth from the looming crisis. His remarks came in response to the latest report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which paints a grim picture of the state of the global climate.



According to Guterres, the report underscores that the world is facing unparalleled climate chaos driven by fossil fuel pollution. He stressed the urgency of addressing this existential threat, highlighting the need for decisive action to mitigate its far-reaching consequences. The alarming findings of the report indicate that urgent measures are required to avert catastrophic outcomes and safeguard the future of our planet.



The WMO's report, as detailed by Guterres, reveals that the past decade ranked as the hottest on record, leading to unprecedented levels of glacier melting in 2023. These findings underscore the accelerating pace of climate change and the urgent need for coordinated global efforts to address its root causes.



Celeste Saulo, the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, echoed Guterres' concerns, emphasizing that climate change transcends mere temperature fluctuations. She highlighted the multifaceted impacts of climate change witnessed in 2023, including a notable surge in ocean temperatures, extensive glacier melting, and the loss of ice floes in Antarctica. Saulo's remarks underscore the magnitude of the challenge posed by climate change and the critical importance of adopting comprehensive strategies to mitigate its devastating effects.

