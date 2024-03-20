EU applies restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports to tackle farmers' protests

(MENAFN) European Union countries, along with representatives from the EU, have reached an agreement aimed at regulating the influx of certain Ukrainian grains that entered the bloc without customs duties in the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This decision follows widespread protests from farmers within the EU who raised concerns about the impact of unrestricted imports on their livelihoods. The agreement extends the exemption from customs duties for one year, a continuation of the policy implemented in 2022. However, it introduces additional measures to regulate imports, including oats, along with eggs, poultry, and sugar, which will now require specific "guarantees" to prevent their excessive influx into the European market.



Notably, wheat and barley have been excluded from the list of products subject to these new regulations. The European Parliament issued a statement outlining the provisions of the agreement, which includes provisions for swift action to halt imports of poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, corn, peeled grains, and honey should they exceed the predetermined limit. This move underscores the EU's commitment to safeguarding the interests of its farmers and maintaining stability in agricultural markets.



The decision to impose limits on Ukrainian grain imports comes against the backdrop of the 27-nation bloc's broader efforts to extend support to the post-war Ukrainian economy. By introducing measures to regulate imports, the EU aims to strike a balance between supporting Ukraine's recovery and addressing the concerns of its own agricultural stakeholders. This agreement reflects a concerted effort by EU member states and representatives to navigate the complex economic dynamics resulting from the ongoing conflict in the region while upholding the principles of fair trade and market stability within the bloc.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999826