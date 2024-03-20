Pakistan, IMF reach preliminary deal on disbursement of USD1.1B from USD3B bailout package

(MENAFN) Following extensive negotiations held in Islamabad, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary agreement to disburse USD1.1 billion from a larger USD3 billion rescue package, as announced by the Fund on Wednesday. This breakthrough follows days of deliberations aimed at addressing Pakistan's financial challenges and averting default on its debt obligations.



The agreement paves the way for Pakistan to receive the final installment of the rescue package, initially approved by the IMF in July, designed to bolster the country's economic stability and alleviate its debt burden. While the agreement has been reached at the staff level with Pakistani authorities, formal approval from the Executive Board of the IMF is anticipated, marking a procedural step in the process.



The IMF's statement emphasized the significance of the agreement in reinforcing Pakistan's economic resilience, highlighting that the approval from the Executive Board is expected to be a formality. This development underscores the collaborative efforts between Pakistan's new government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the IMF in addressing the country's financial challenges and charting a path towards sustainable economic growth.



Key figures from both sides, including Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Nathan Porter, head of the IMF mission to Pakistan, played pivotal roles in leading their respective teams during the negotiations, which commenced last Thursday. The conclusion of these talks marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's ongoing efforts to navigate its economic challenges and strengthen its financial position with the support of international institutions like the IMF.

