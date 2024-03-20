Morgan Stanley raises Brent crude price prediction amid OPEC+ output cuts, Russian output concerns

(MENAFN) In response to evolving market dynamics, Morgan Stanley has revised its forecast for Brent crude prices, particularly highlighting the potential for a USD10 increase per barrel in the third quarter of this year, projecting a price of USD90. This adjustment reflects the bank's assessment of a potential narrowing gap between global oil supply and demand. Key factors contributing to this outlook include anticipated production cuts by OPEC+ members and a decline in Russia's oil output following drone attacks on its refineries.



Further emphasizing its revised projections, Morgan Stanley has tempered its expectations for both OPEC and Russian oil supplies for the second and third quarters, anticipating a reduction ranging between 200,000 to 300,000 barrels per day. The bank foresees a scenario of a constrained deficit in the second quarter, with the imbalance expected to amplify in the subsequent quarter.



In addition to its third-quarter upgrade, Morgan Stanley has adjusted its outlook for Brent crude prices across various quarters. Notably, it has raised its expectations for the first quarter to USD85 per barrel from the previous estimate of USD82.5, followed by an increase to USD87.5 in the second quarter from the earlier projection of USD82.5. Moreover, the bank has revised its forecast for the fourth quarter to USD85 per barrel, up from the previous estimate of USD80.



These adjustments underscore Morgan Stanley's ongoing monitoring of market dynamics and its efforts to provide informed insights into the trajectory of oil prices amidst a complex interplay of geopolitical events and supply-demand dynamics.

